News

12 LGs, monarchs endorse Okorocha’s recall from Senate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

These are obviously not the best of times for a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is presently fighting the political battle of his life in his home state, Imo. Okorocha’s kinsmen under the platform of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) have commenced mobilization across the 12 council areas of Imo West which Okorocha represents at the Senate with a view to recalling the embattled former governor from the National Assembly.

Monday last week, major stakeholders in the zone comprising traditional rulers, Elders’ Council and the12 Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen presiding over the 12 LGAs in the Orlu Senatorial District (Imo West), gave teeth to the recall process when they openly endorsed the recall of the former governor from the Senate.

Rising from a consultative meeting involving OPOCA led by Rex Anunobi; Orlu Council of Elders led by Chief Bernard Anyanwu: the 12 IMC Chairmen led by Hon. Willie Okolieogwo, who is also the Imo ALGON Chairman and Orlu Zonal council of traditional rulers under the leadership of Eze Emmanuel Okeke of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, the stakeholders upon deliberations issued a 6-point communiqué unanimously endorsing the recall of the former governor over what they described as poor representation, gross misconduct occasioning public embarrassment to Orlu people, Imo people and indeed the state government.

The leadership of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) led by its National President, Chief Rex Anunobi, a lawyer, had briefed the leadership of Orlu Zonal Traditional Rulers’Council, Chairmen of Local Government Councils in Imo West Senatorial Zone (Orlu Zone) and Orlu Council of Elders, on recent political developments in the state as regards the many untoward actions of Okorocha, his alleged remorseless looting of Imo State and other actions capable of exposing Imo and its people to public ridicule.

After extensive deliberations, it was among other things, unanimously resolved by the stakeholders that every action taken by Governor Hope Uzodinma to recover Imo properties and funds allegedly looted and diverted by Okorocha, his family members and cronies, should be encouraged and commended.

The stakeholders said: “We decry the failure of Senator Rochas Okorocha to effectively represent the people of Orlu Senatorial District. It is shameful and regrettable that Okorocha who is yet to brief his constituents including traditional rulers for over 19 months he has been in the Senate, is rather busy fighting to protect loots and properties he illegally acquired within the eight years he superintended over the affairs of Imo State as Governor.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari, govs, ministers parley over rising cost of food items

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Worried by the rising cost of food items and other commodities in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, summoned the National Food Security Council meeting in the Presidential Villa. The Council consists six governors representing the six geo-political zones of the country, ministers and other top government officials. The upsurge in the prices of food […]
News

United returns to U.S.-Lagos, five years after exit

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Five years after exiting Nigeria, United States-based airline, United Airline, yesterday said it would return to the lucrative US-Lagos route starting late 2021. The airline, in a statement, said that starting in late spring of 2021, “United will become the only airline serving Washington D.C. nonstop from Lagos with three weekly flights. The route will […]
News Top Stories

G20 backs plan to extend debt relief to mid-2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agenc y report

Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies yesterday endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in official debt service payments by the poorest countries to mid-2021 and backed a common approach for dealing with their debt problems.   According to Reuters, the Group of 20 leaders, in a joint statement, also strongly encouraged private creditors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica