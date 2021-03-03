12 LGs, monarchs endorse Okorocha’s recall from Senate

These are obviously not the best of times for a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is presently fighting the political battle of his life in his home state, Imo. Okorocha’s kinsmen under the platform of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) have commenced mobilization across the 12 council areas of Imo West which Okorocha represents at the Senate with a view to recalling the embattled former governor from the National Assembly.

Monday last week, major stakeholders in the zone comprising traditional rulers, Elders’ Council and the12 Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen presiding over the 12 LGAs in the Orlu Senatorial District (Imo West), gave teeth to the recall process when they openly endorsed the recall of the former governor from the Senate.

Rising from a consultative meeting involving OPOCA led by Rex Anunobi; Orlu Council of Elders led by Chief Bernard Anyanwu: the 12 IMC Chairmen led by Hon. Willie Okolieogwo, who is also the Imo ALGON Chairman and Orlu Zonal council of traditional rulers under the leadership of Eze Emmanuel Okeke of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, the stakeholders upon deliberations issued a 6-point communiqué unanimously endorsing the recall of the former governor over what they described as poor representation, gross misconduct occasioning public embarrassment to Orlu people, Imo people and indeed the state government.

The leadership of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) led by its National President, Chief Rex Anunobi, a lawyer, had briefed the leadership of Orlu Zonal Traditional Rulers’Council, Chairmen of Local Government Councils in Imo West Senatorial Zone (Orlu Zone) and Orlu Council of Elders, on recent political developments in the state as regards the many untoward actions of Okorocha, his alleged remorseless looting of Imo State and other actions capable of exposing Imo and its people to public ridicule.

After extensive deliberations, it was among other things, unanimously resolved by the stakeholders that every action taken by Governor Hope Uzodinma to recover Imo properties and funds allegedly looted and diverted by Okorocha, his family members and cronies, should be encouraged and commended.

The stakeholders said: “We decry the failure of Senator Rochas Okorocha to effectively represent the people of Orlu Senatorial District. It is shameful and regrettable that Okorocha who is yet to brief his constituents including traditional rulers for over 19 months he has been in the Senate, is rather busy fighting to protect loots and properties he illegally acquired within the eight years he superintended over the affairs of Imo State as Governor.”

Like this: Like Loading...