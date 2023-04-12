12 mourners die in Ebonyi auto

At least 12 persons have died in a fatal auto crash that occurred in Ezillo, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The incident which occurred on yesterday morning, involved a bus and a truck.

The bus was carrying 14 passengers to a burial when it collided with the truck. The state Sector Command- er, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Uche Chukwurah confirmed the incident. He said 14 passengers were involved in the incident, add- ing that 12 died while two were injured.

According to him, those injured are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.