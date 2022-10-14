12 Nigerian varsities rise in 2022 Global Rankings

For making significant improvements in world rankings, Nigerian universities received applause at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit which ended in New York on Wednesday. The Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC), Prof. Emeritus Peter Okebukola, said this yesterday in Abuja upon his return from the summit.

He said: “Nigeria was singled out and publicly announced at the summit by the managementof TimesHigher Education World University Rankings as having made one of the most significant improvements in the rankings within a year. “From five universities in thetop band in2022to12within a year is a remarkable feat.”

Okebukola, a member of the international advisory board of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and the Chairman of the Governing Board of the African Higher Education Observatory as well as the Chairmanof theGoverning Boardof the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), listed the top two Nigerian universities in the 401 to 500 band as the University of Ibadan and University of Lagos. Covenant Universityis next in the 601 to 800 band. Bayero University Kano and Federal University Akure are in the 1001 to 1200 band. In the 1201 to 1500 band are theUniversityof Ilorin, theUniversityof Nigeria, Nsukkaand Obafemi Awolowo University.

The three universities in the 1500+ category are the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, theLadokeAkintola University of Technology and Nnamdi Azikiwe University. Okebukola said: “There are over 30,000 universities in the world today and about 1,799 were ranked by Times Higher Education after meeting the ranking criteria.”

Heexplainedthattheinstitutionsthatapplyfortherankings areassessedon13carefullycalibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The top five universities in the 2023 world rankings are Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, Stanford, andMIT. TheUniversityof Lagos ranked 478 globally and number 1 in Nigeria.

