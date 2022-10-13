News

12 Nigerian varsities rise in 2022 Global Rankings

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

For making significant improvements in world rankings, Nigerian universities received applause at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit which ended in New York on October 12.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee (NURAC) Prof. Emeritus Peter Okebukola said this Thursday in Abuja upon his return from the summit.

He said: “Nigeria was singled out and publicly announced at the summit by the management of Times Higher Education World University Rankings as having made one of the most significant improvements in the rankings within a year.

“From five universities in the top band in 2022 to 12 within a year is a remarkable feat.”

Okebukola, a member of the international advisory board of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and the Chairman of the Governing Board of the African Higher Education Observatory as well as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), listed the top two Nigerian universities in the 401 to 500 band as the University of Ibadan and University of Lagos.

Covenant University is next in the 601 to 800 band. Bayero University Kano and Federal University Akure are in the 1001 to 1200 band.

In the 1201 to 1500 band are the University of Ilorin, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Obafemi Awolowo University.

The three universities in the 1500+ category are the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Okebukola said: “There are over 30,000 universities in the world today and about 1,799 were ranked by Times Higher Education after meeting the ranking criteria.”

 

