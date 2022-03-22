12 players hit Eagles camp in Abuja

Super Eagles players continued to stroll into the team’s camp with eight players currently in Abuja as the country begin preparation for the crucial Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana. The captain of the team, Ahmed Musa, is one of the 10 players currently in camp as at the time of going to the press with the team’s assistant captain, Williams Troost-Ekong also in town for the important game. Others are goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, returning defender, Leon Balogun, who missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon due to injury. Semi Ajayi was one of the early birds to the camp alongside Frank Onyeka, Ola Aina and Odion Ighalo, who is also staging a return to the national team. Oghenekaro Etebor also returned to the team after a long time out due to injury and is expected to play a key role in the game after Leicester City’s midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, was ruled out of the encounter due to injury. Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uxoho and Shehu Abdullahi also arrived last night. The Super Eagles will be having their full training on Tuesday as all the players are expected to have arrive as they intensify preparation for the game. The first leg will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana, on Friday, March 25 with the second leg coming up four days later in Abuja. The winner of the two-leg encounter will qualify for the 2022 world Cup to staged in Qatar later in the year.

