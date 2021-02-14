News

12 rifles recovered, 4 suspects arrested in DSS-led sting operation in Ebonyi

Emmanuel Onani Abuja A total of 12 firearms, which included Ak-47 rifles, were recovered during a sting operation conducted by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and elements of the Nigerian Army at a shrine in Ebonyi State.

 

The operation, according to sources, was carried out on February 12, at Effium in Ohaukwu LGA of the state. Four suspects were apprehended during the successful operation.

 

According to an intelligence source: “A combined team of security forces recorded a huge success in a major sting operation carried out by the DSS in collaboration with the Nigerian Army in the early hours of February 12, 2021 at Effium in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State”.

 

The following items were recovered during the operation: An AK-47 rifle; one G3 rifle; a pump action rifle; one double barrelled Dane gun; five single barrelled Dane guns; two locally made pistols; one locally made revolver pistol and 592 different calibres of ammunition, including those for General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and AK-47 rifles.

 

When contacted, the DSS’ Spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, neither refuted nor confirmed the operation. Afunanya, who promised to call back, however, stated that it was not out of place for the Service to work closely with the Army and other law enforcement agencies in the country.

 

This was as he assured of the commitment of his Service to the maintenance of the internal security of the nation

