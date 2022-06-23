12 schools hit Lagos for Milo Basketball finals

A total of 12 schools from different parts of the country, comprising six each in the male and female categories will next week storm Lagos for the 2022 finals of MILO Secondary Schools’ Basketball championship. This was revealed by the organisers during a press conference that took place at Nestle head office in Lagos on Monday.

The finalists include Government Secondary School, Numan, Adamawa State; Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State; St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State; David Hall College, Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos State; Government Girls Secondary School, Bukavu, Kano State; and Queen Amina College, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna State in the girls’ category.

In the boy’s category are Dutse Model International Secondary School, Jigawa State; Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT; King Amachree Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Topfield College, Ajugunle, Apapa, Lagos; Victorroti Private Secondary School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State and Bishop Dimieari Grammar School, Obom, Bayelsa State.

