Top Stories

12 US military personnel, Afghans killed in bomb attacks at Kabul airport

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twelve United States military service personnel have been killed and 15 injured in the bomb attack at the Kabul airport that killed at least 13 Afghan civilians and wounded many more, a US official said.

“At this time, we know that 12 US service members have been killed in the attack and 15 more service members have been injured,” Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, commander of the US Central Command, said on Thursday.

“Let me be clear, while we’re saddened by the loss of life, both US and Afghan, we’re continuing to execute the mission,” McKenzie told a media conference at the Pentagon.

“Our mission is to evacuate US citizens or third-country nationals, especially immigrant visa holders, US embassy staff and Afghans at risk,” McKenzie.

Two US officials told The Associated Press that of the 12 killed, 11 were Marines and one a Navy medic. The US presently has 5,800 troops at the airport in Kabul working to evacuate thousands of US citizens, Afghans and others.

The apparent suicide vest attack occurred at the Abbey Gate to the airport where US forces were screening Afghan civilians for admission to the airport, McKenzie said.

McKenzie said “ISIS gunmen” also had opened fire on the crowds and US forces after the bomb detonated.

The US military casualties are the first American deaths from hostile action since February 2020 when two Army special forces soldiers were killed in an green-on-blue insider attack by an Afghan soldier, reports al-jazeera.

Eleven US service members were killed in 2020 and 24 in 2019 bringing the total of US military fatalities in Afghanistan to 2,218 since the US invaded after the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda attacks, according to the Defense Department.

More than 71,000 Afghan civilians and 66,000 Afghan military and police forces have been killed in the war, according to Brown University and the Brookings Institution, which have tracked the data.

Two bombs were detonated by apparent suicide bombers near the Abbey Gate to the airport where Afghans were lining up to enter the US-secured airport. The second bomb was close to the Baron Hotel where many British citizens had been awaiting evacuation.

“The impact of these blasts has been huge,” said Rossella Miccio, president of Emergency, a non-governmental medical aid group.

Emergency workers had received about 60 wounded Afghan civilians with multiple injuries of shattered limbs, fractured bones and projectile wounds and six dead, Miccio told Al Jazeera.

Responsibility for the bombings initially was being attributed to an ISIS (ISIL) group affiliate in Afghanistan, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), which grew out of disaffected Taliban members who hold harder-line views, an unnamed US official told The Associated Press.

“If we can find who is associated with this we will go after them,” McKenzie said.

“We are working very hard right now to find who’s associated with this.”

Others cautioned against drawing conclusions about the source of the attacks.

“While it is too early to draw any conclusions about those responsible, ISIS-K had a clear motivation to disrupt our efforts to evacuate many tens of thousands of people,” Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

There had been multiple official warnings from the US and UK of a potential bomb attack on crowds trying to get into the airport.

The White House said 13,400 people were evacuated in the 24 hours that ended early Thursday morning on, US East Coast time, a substantial drop from the 19,000 airlifted by all means the day before.

President Joe Biden, who has come under criticism in the US Congress for the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan as US troops withdrew, was being briefed by his national security team at the White House on Thursday.

“As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security,” Senator Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a tweet.

How Biden will respond and whether the bombing will affect the US evacuation and planned August 31 withdrawal is unclear.

The first meeting between Biden and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett scheduled for Thursday was delayed for a day and a virtual meeting between Biden and state governors to discuss resettling Afghan refugees was cancelled.

Biden has previously warned the Taliban that the US would respond with force if US personnel conducting the evacuation of US citizens and Afghan civilians from the airport were attacked.

“As we carry out this departure, we have made it clear to the Taliban: If they attack our personnel or disrupt our operation, the US presence will be swift and the response will be swift and forceful. We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” Biden said at the White House.

*Courtesy: al-jazeera

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 14 deaths, 1,617 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded 1,617 new cases of COVID-19, more than the 1,444 posted on Sunday, jacking its cumulative cases to 112,004. Lagos after posting a chart-busting 901 cases on Sunday, still led the other states in the grim statistics published by the NCDC. The state reported 776 cases, taking its caseload to 41,400. Kaduna came […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to Senate: Confirm Yakubu as INEC Chair

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, requested the Senate to confirm the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The request was contained in a letter dated 21st October, 2020, and read on the floor by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. The letter reads: “In accordance with the […]
News Top Stories

AMCON, Dana, Afrijet fight over $30m failed deal

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Police invite airline’s MD, directors for questioning A $30 million African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) loan granted to Afrijet Airline for the failed acquisition of four airplanes has be-come a subject of litigation between the airline, Assets Management Corporation (AMCON) and Dana Airline. Consequently, the Nigerian Police Force has invited the Managing Director of Dana, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica