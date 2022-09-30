12-year jail term for child sexual abuse inadequate –Advocate

The conviction and sentencing a couple of months ago of Nollywood actor, Olarewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha for sexually molesting a 12-year-old girl by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court in Lagos underscores government’s renewed efforts to check cases of child molestation in the country, writes BIYI ADEGOROYE

To say child sexual molestation is assuming epidemic proportions is an understatement. In recent times, there have been cases of children, especially the girl child, being sexually molested, sometimes by their fathers and clerics. In some cases, the molestation lasted for years, with or without the knowledge of their mothers, and when such is blown open, there is a conspiracy of silence as mothers often refuse to go to the police, because her husband risks jail term. However, the victims, even at a young age, continue to suffer shock, fear, anxiety, functional impairment, depression, distrust in others, social isolation, behavioural problems some of which often blight them for life.

Child protection

Little wonder then that global attention, which is now focused on child protection, makes it an obligation for all countries to exhibit serious commitment to child safety both with the enactment of adequate legislations and ensure their enforcement. The United Nations has also put this on the front burner, indicating its abhorrence for all manners of child sexual molestation. It was not surprising therefore that President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, into law on May 23, 2015. Since then, various states in the country have signed similar laws to protect the child. The Lagos State Government has also set up a one-stop centre in the State Directorate of Citizens’ Rights, Ministry of Justice for the protecting the rights of children, putting an end to defilement and other types of abuse in conformity with the law. Patience Osinaike, a certified and experienced Early Childhood Educator, Child Protection Advocate, a NAF and USSSA Certified Swim Instructor, and a radio host, said: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) as the involvement of a child in sexual activity that he or she does not fully comprehend, is unable to give informed consent to, or for which the child is not developmentally prepared and cannot give consent, or that violate the laws or social taboos of society. The age of consent is 18. In recent times, there has been a very alarming increasing rate of reported cases of child sexual molestation and, that is rather very disturbing which says a lot about the state of the safety of our children.

Low self-esteem

“The home is the first place to look out on the increase of the child sexual molestation. An environment where domestic violence, neglect, molestation and maltreatment has become the order of the day will influence the possibilities of having the children sexually abused because they will suffer low self-esteem, confidence and lack of education on setting boundaries. All these form their unconscious decision to confide in any other available individual thereby becoming very vulnerable to all sorts of social vices. Also, poor supervision of access to social media via modern day technology gadgets exposed the children to the perpetrator’s playground for exploitation and exposure to adult content.” Based on her experience on the job, Osinaike said it leaves the children with physical and psychological consequences. “Child sexual abuse is a terrible experience and no one deserves to go through it. Victims will usually suffer a long-lasting physical, emotional and psychological trauma that can impact their later life in different aspects. Children who have been abused experienced challenges getting on well with proper growth and development, academics, and will exhibit behavioural problems.

STDs

“Sexual abuse can cause genital injuries, chronic pelvic pain, and sexually transmitted diseases and often leads to teen pregnancy rendering the child incapable of coping with academics, suffering health problems, and poor hygiene. Other consequences of child sexual abuse are mental health problems such as anxiety disorder, trust issues, disassociation, and might embrace suicidal thoughts.” But how can this be prevented? “Child sexual abuse is preventable. We can prevent children’s exposure to sexual abuse and it starts in the home and our community. We can make a difference and reduce the daily reported cases of child sexual abuse by adopting these few helpful tips.

Sex education

“Teach appropriate sex education and body awareness tips to your children and it should be a part of the school curriculum. Start early. I understand that a lot of people feel awkward about having a sex education talk with a child and want them to remain innocent but we must encourage healthier conversation that will keep them safe. “We need to teach them personal safety such as boundaries, and identifying a stranger, educate children to desist from keeping secrets from any adults, collecting items, or sharing family personalized information to unknown individuals on the internet such as an address, parents’ contact, and their nude pictures.

Internet

“They have to be obedient children, listen to their parents/ guardians’ instructions, and observe all safety lessons taught. Ask further questions for clarity. Always inform an adult of where you are going, and who you will likely be with either another child or an adult. Avoid and condone every form of bad touch and report such acts immediately. Say No, Stay Away and Speak up. “Respect other people’s boundaries and don’t go around touching other children or an adult inappropriately. Keep your hands to yourself. Do not stay in an enclosed space with an adult or another child. Play in the open air or inside while under your parents or trusted adult supervision. Do not go anywhere with a stranger nor take things from him/her. Do not engage in truth or dare activities or hide and seek games in odd places.”

Stemming the tide

What roles can parents, teachers, religious leaders play in stemming the tide? She said: “There is a lot we can do to break the continuous practice of children being victimized sexually. It’s time we become more conscious and gain the understanding that child safety and protection is a collective responsibility. “First and foremost, we must accept that genuine communication and relationships developed and maintained with children across different platforms such as in the home, school and religious places plays a major role in getting to know them and gives us access to know what is going on in their lives. “We have to be there for them and it’s all about being deliberate. All activities involving children must be duly supervised. Safety education and abuse prevention education should be taught in the home, schools, and religious places. Schools and public places must adopt child protection policy and safety protocols and ensure their implementation.”

Adequate laws

Another dimension is adequate of the laws against child sexual molestation, but she said the legislations have been helpful, but not enough. “Child sexual abuse in Nigeria is a punishable offense under several Sections of Chapter 21 of the country’s Criminal Code. The legal consequences against child abuse are commendable and I feel that the more we bring child sexual abuse offenders to justice, the lesser the frequency of the act itself.”

