12-year-old emerges MTN mPulse Hackathon champion

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A 12-year-old JSS 2 student of Bellina College, Akoka, Lagos, Joshua Agboola, has emerged winner of the MTN mPulse Hackathon themed ‘Beyond Covid.’ He won the competition by creating ‘Kagukar Study Buddie,’ a home-schooling, remote education, and learning solution. Using Artificial Intelligence, it works as an interactive voice-activated robot that assists students to study, practice tests, learn from stories while providing entertainment with games, riddles, and jokes.

Agboola received N1 million in funding support, 100,000 Naira cash voucher, portable electronic devices worth over N120,000, and mPulse back-to-school items. “I feel excited. Thanks to MTN, I have been able to show my potential towards changing the world and impact lives positively with my solution,” he said. The first runner up, Abeedah Alabi, of Jakande Estate Comprehensive Senior College, also in Lagos, and second runner up, Amarahi Ogbu of Government Day Secondary School, Abuja, also received N500,000 in funding support, N100,000 cash vouchers, portable electronic devices worth over N120,000, and mPulse back-to-school items.

The top 10 finalists will participate at a six-week virtual MTN GAP Boot camp, an incubation program to further refine and accelerate their winning solutions to market in collaboration with TechQuest STEM Academy. Speaking at the mPulse Hackathon finale, Bayo Adekanmbi, Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, said: “Technology has bridged the gap between our children and the future, positioning them to lead the charge to a bold new world.

“At MTN, we believe in that future and are taking deliberate steps to guide young people in developing solutions for all. The MTN mPulse Hackathon is part of our wider contribution towards this aspiration, consistent with our commitment to champion innovation.”

Our Reporters

