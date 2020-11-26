12-year-old girl goes missing in Osun

A 12-year-old girl, Sikiru Barakat, was yesterday declared missing in Osogbo, Osun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement made available that the girl left home since November 16. Opalola said Barakat’s parents reported to the police after an abortive search for the girl. The missing girl was said to be living at No. 16, Elegbeleye Street, Obalende area, Oke-Baale, Osogbo. The statement urged anybody with useful information about the whereabouts of Barakat, who is about three feet tall and dark in complexion, to contact the nearest police station.
Related Articles
Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, tests positive for coronavirus
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for coronavius. But the commissioner, who has proceeded on a 14-day selfisolation in his home, said he was responding positively to treatment after testing positive. The Commissioner for InformationandStrategy, GbengaOmotoso, disclosed Abayomi’s COVID-19 status in a statement yesterday. Omotoso said Abayomi would be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abandoned projects: Ogun mobilizes contractors to sites
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has mobilised contractors handling various abandoned projects in the state, including roads, flyovers and bridges, to commence work without further delay. The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, disclosed this in Abeokuta during inspection of some projects abandoned by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zamfara: Bandits kidnap Imam, 17 worshippers
Bandits on motorcycles have abducted an Imam and 17 worshippers during an attack on a Jumuat Mosque in a community in Zamfara State. The attack occurred during a congregational prayer on Friday at Dutsen Gari, a farming community in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area. The gunmen also killed some members of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)