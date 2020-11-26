12-year-old girl goes missing in Osun

A 12-year-old girl, Sikiru Barakat, was yesterday declared missing in Osogbo, Osun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement made available that the girl left home since November 16. Opalola said Barakat’s parents reported to the police after an abortive search for the girl. The missing girl was said to be living at No. 16, Elegbeleye Street, Obalende area, Oke-Baale, Osogbo. The statement urged anybody with useful information about the whereabouts of Barakat, who is about three feet tall and dark in complexion, to contact the nearest police station.

