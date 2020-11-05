120 soldiers renew faith in Imo community

For the sleepy agrarian community of Ihite Akatta Autonomous in Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State, it was a moment of joy, deep reflection and a time they would long for and may never forget in a hurry.

No wonder the people rolled out a red carpet amid drums and songs of joys as cream de la cream of sons and daughters of the community, the pastoral council, the faithful, leaders and elderly, youths, friends and wellwishers among other guests drawn from far and near, converged on the area. Among those in attendance during the spiritual exercise include Chief Bennet Igwe (Agunaechemba 1 of Akatta) a Commissioner of Police, force headquarters Abuja and former Aide de Camp (ADC) to ex-Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa; Accountant General of Imo State, Sir Val Obieze (Chimeremeze 1 of Akatta) and his wife, Professor Mrs Obieze; Chief Fidelis Okonkwo (Ebekuodike 1), Sir Cyril Aputazieh (KSJ), Sir Fabian Dike, Special Adviser to Imo state governor, Lady (Mrs.) Igwe and HRH Dr. Emmanuel Alagwo, Okeosisi 1 of Ihite Autonomous Community.

It was no doubt a spiritual renaissance for both the faithful, who as delegates on pilgrimage and with hearts full of joy and ecstasy trooped out to accord Bishop Ukwuoma an honour. The ceremony heralded the historic sacrament of confirmation for 120 Catholic faithful of St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Ihite Akatta.

It was also to welcome His Lordship, Most Rev Dr. Augustine Ukwuoma, the Bishop of Orlu Diocese to the community. The cleric was on a two-day pastoral visit to the parish and one of the fast growing parishes in the Orlu Catholic Archdiocese. For Bishop Ukwuoma, it was indeed home coming to visit the faithful just about the five years he last visited the community. The feast was one like no other after His Lordship’s maiden visit to inaugurate the St Patrick’s Catholic Parish on 31st of December 2002.

This time, Most Rev Ukwuoma was in the community for spiritual reawakening and to appraise the pace of well-being of the faithful and growth of God’s vineyard as well as usher in new soldiers on board the ship of God. Outstandingly, His Lordship’s visit was remarkable in every sense of it with the distinct confirmation of the 120 young and adult faithful, who specially presented themselves as soldiers of Christ and by virtue of their resolution made a solemn vow to depart from the old order and are poised with receipt of the holy sacrament for renewed future lives.

Therefore, they are by their new calling to live worthy lives of emulation as true sons and daughters whom Christ has entrusted with his vineyard. It holds that by the sanctity and bestowed rituals of Christian faith, they are to be seen as models for a disciplined society and in all their dealings at homesteads the larger society.

These laudable virtues must be exemplified or reflective of their sparkling and adorable white outfits, which according to the cleric, must be demonstrated in pure conducts of humility, obedience and service to God and humanity.

In his homily taken from Matthew 21: 33-43; Isaiah 5: 1-7 and Philippians 4: 6-9 respectively, Most Rev Ukwuoma challenged Christians to bear good fruits and not allow the grace of God’s salvation for mankind through his son Jesus Christ and the onerous task of soldiering work for heaven conflict with their quest for material things, such that they miss at the end what God has prepared for them.

