1,200 B’Haram displaced Borno residents return home seven years after

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum at the weekend supervised the resettlement of 500 families made up of 1,200 people displaced by Boko Haram fighters from their Baga homes for more than seven years.

Baga, a fishing town on the shores of the Lake Chad region in Kukawa Local Government Area, was sacked by the hoodlums.

Displaced residents were relocated to internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Monguno by the state government. Later, Zulum set up a resettlementcommittee headed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, KakaShehuLawan, tore build homes and public institutions after the insurgents had been flushed out from Baga.

With the families back in their town, the state government gave each of the 716 women N10, 000 cash, a wrapper and children’s clothes, while each of the 486 men received N10, 000 each.

Each of the men and women received a bag of rice and a bag of maize. Zulum, who addressed returnees at Doron Baga Primary School, warned them that the state government would not tolerate any form of sabotage.

“This town was dislodged bytheinsurgentsmanyyears ago. Today, to the glory of God, we are witnessing the first return of the people to their hometown from Monguno,” the governor said

Like this: Like Loading...