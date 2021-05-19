News

12,000 farmers to benefit as CBN unveils rice programme in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

No fewer than 12,000 farmers are to benefit from the state’s rice programme as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday inaugurated the state rice pyramid programme in the state. The programme was with a vision to finance over three million rice farmers to boost production and improve agriculture value chain in the state. This came as the Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, described the programme as a good vision that would reduce the importation of the product and make Nigeria fully independent in food production. The CBN Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, who spoke while unveiling the programme in the South- West in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said the Anchor Borrower’s programme had expanded agriculture production for 21 crops across the states of the federation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo APC decries increasing destitute on Benin streets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday blamed the alarming increase in the population of destitute, beggars, lunatics and children roaming the streets of Benin on the collapse of Edo rehabilitation facilities. Retired Col. David Imuse, Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee of the party, said this in a statement issued […]
News

Igwe Orizu tasks Nnewi youths on good behaviour

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III has called on youths of the community to eschew violence and antisocial activities. Speaking during the inauguration of the newly elected Executive Committee of Otolo-Nnewi Youth Forum, in Nnewi North Local Government Area Anambra State, the monarch said staying away from crime would engender continued development […]
News

Osun: Oyetola leads battle against flood fury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The degree of ecstasy and enthusiasm that greets the public appearance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is becoming both interesting and thoughtprovoking. Governor Oyetola had commissioned massive dredging of waterways and rivers across the state, and expectedly, he stepped out on a tour to inspect how far the work had gone.   It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica