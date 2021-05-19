12,000 farmers to benefit as CBN unveils rice programme in Ekiti

No fewer than 12,000 farmers are to benefit from the state’s rice programme as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday inaugurated the state rice pyramid programme in the state. The programme was with a vision to finance over three million rice farmers to boost production and improve agriculture value chain in the state. This came as the Governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, described the programme as a good vision that would reduce the importation of the product and make Nigeria fully independent in food production. The CBN Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, who spoke while unveiling the programme in the South- West in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said the Anchor Borrower’s programme had expanded agriculture production for 21 crops across the states of the federation.
