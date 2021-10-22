12,000 lawyers for NBA conference in Rivers

About 12,000 lawyers are expected to converge on Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which starts from today. This was disclosed yesterday by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata, while addressing a press conference in Lagos. The NBA President while expressing his satisfaction with reaction of lawyers to wards the event, assured his colleagues of a wellorganized Conference.

He said the theme of the event; “Taking the Lead” was deliberately chosen to emphasize the need to chart a new course in the way issues are addressed in the country, particularly by lawyers. “Legal practitioners who play pivotal roles in the growth of any nation have enormous responsibilities thrust upon them in ensuring that the nation takes its rightful place in the comity of nations.”

