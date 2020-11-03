News

122m persons at risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Nigeria – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

 

 

The Federal Government has said about 122 million persons, especially children, were at risk of contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), which could inhibit a child’s growth, development or lead to preventable deaths.

 

 

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known at a two-day media dialogue organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State. Represented by the Head, Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the ministry,

Ms. Mercy Megwa, he raised concerns that majority of NTDs were found in rural communities, and urged the media to work alongside government to reduce the incidence of mortality and morbidity arising from NTDs through awareness creation and sensitisation.

 

In his words: “The burden of NTDs in Nigeria is heavy and they are dangerous. 122 million people, mostly children, are at risk of these diseases which can cause morbidity and endanger the intellectual development and growth of a child, thereby limiting productivity.”

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

