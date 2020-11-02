Health

122m persons at risk of Neglected Tropical Diseases in Nigeria – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said about 122 million persons especially children, were at risk of contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), which could inhibit a child’s growth, development or lead to preventable deaths.
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed made this known at a two-day media dialogue organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Represented by the Head, Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the ministry, Ms. Mercy Megwa, he raised concerns that majority of NTDs were found in rural communities, and urged the media to work alongside government to reduce the incidence of mortality and morbidity arising from NTDs through awareness creation and sensitisation.
In his words: “The burden of NTDs in Nigeria is heavy and they are dangerous. 122 million people mostly children are at risk of these diseases which can cause morbidity and endanger the intellectual development and growth of a child, thereby limiting productivity.”
National NTD Coordinator, Dr. Anyaike Chukwuma, who raised concerns that two out of every three Nigerians were at risk of one or more of the 12 NTDs present in Nigeria, said the rural areas, urban-slum and less privileged were most affected.
Chukwuma, who urged government at all levels to increase fundings to control these diseases, said unless more attention was focused on eliminating NTDs, the reduction of poverty and attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country would continue to be a mirage.

Our Reporters

