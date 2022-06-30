12,387 applied for National Housing Scheme – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, yesterday said more than 12,387 Nigerians have applied for the Federal Government National Housing Programme across the country. Fashola disclosed this at the official handing over of keys to beneficiaries of the housing programme in Osogbo, Osun State. Represented by the Osun Controller of the Ministry of Works, Mr Nuru Adeoye, the minister said out of the applications received, 694 applications had been approved by the ministry. Fashola said all applications were approved without any form of discrimination or favouritism. The minister said four beneficiaries in Osun had fully paid for the houses of their choice within the estate. He said the estate comprises 76-units of one-bedroom, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms. “We have offered all these housing units to members of the public in a nondiscriminatory way.”
