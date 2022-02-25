125 years after, £2.5m looted Benin artefacts return home

WhenonFebruary 9,1897, the rampaging British soldiers invaded one of Africa’s most sophisticated and organised empires, Benin Empire, looting in the process over ten thousand artworks, little did they know that one day the artefacts will find their way back to their original abode.

The invasion was a punitive expedition by the British force of about 1,200 men under Sir Harry Rawson in response to the ambush of a previous British party under Acting Consul General, James Phillips. Rawson’s troops captured Benin City, bringing to an end the prosperous empire, which was eventually absorbed into colonial Nigeria. Since then, previous Benin monarchs, organisations and the Nigerian government have made fruitless efforts to get those priceless esthetics back home.

Fortunately, early last year, the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and Jesus College Cambridge, London indicated interests in right the wrong, as they became the first institutions in the world to return the Benin bronzes (a cockerel, said to be worth 2 million pounds and an Oba’s head, worth 500,000 pounds) This gave birth to a colourful ceremony on December 13, 2021, in Benin City, the Edo State, when the Nigerian Ambassador to Britain, Amb Tunji Ishola signed the deed of transfer for the artworks with the Benin Monarch, Ewuare II.

So, on Saturday, February 19, 2022, history was made in the ancient city, as the two priced artefacts, the Oba Head and the cockerel, which were among the over ten thousand artworks that were carted away were handed over to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II.

The colourful handing-over ceremony, which took place at the Oba Palace, Benin City saw dignitaries from across the country witnessed, as the priced items were handed over to the visible elated Monarch by the Nigerian Ambassador to Great Britain, Amb Tunji Isola, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking, Amb Ishola, said, his-tory is being made as the artefacts that were taken away in the kingdom over 125 years ago are being brought back to where they belong. He said: “I am here for one assignment as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari and it is to personallybringtheseobjectstothe Oba of Benin Kingdom and that is the presidential directive, Your Royal Majesty will recall that when I came here in December last year, to transfer these artefacts legally, I did promise that we will physically hand over these objects to you and today they are here.

“The significance of these artefacts being here requires that an export license be issued as British law states that any artefact that has spent up to 50 years needs an export license to be taken to any country outside Britain. But we thank the British Government because the license was issued at no cost to the Nigerian Government.

“And these started a seamless arrangement for the return. We want to thank the British Government for protecting The artefacts, not only that, value has been added to it, unlike when they were taken away, now the cockerel is worth 2million Pounds and the Oba Head is worth 500,000 Pounds, and we will still see many returned.” Also, speaking, the director of theNationalCommissionforMuseumsandMonuments, ProfAbbaTijani, said the occasion is a great and historic event for the commission, as it marks the first time the commission witnessed such a return. He said the commission has been making effort to see that the stolen artefacts are returned and since then it has been encountering excuses and blockages from those countries.

Formerly receiving the artefacts, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, whose speech was delivered by Prince Aghatise Erediawa, said the bronzes transcend mere art, but “mostly of religious significance to us and these two bronzes will return to where they rightly belong.” While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for taking a keen interest in the repatriation of the bronze, the Benin Monarch appealed that those who are “genuinely interested in the cause should join us in the interest of peace, tranquillity and the sustenance of our cultural heritage.”

