Travel & Tourism

126 million new jobs expected in travel, tourism this decade

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The World Travel and Tourism Council’s latest Economic Impact Report (EIR) has revealed that the travel and tourism sector is expected to create nearly 126 million new jobs within the next decade. According to a report by Eturbonews.com, the bullish forecast from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, also shows the sector will be a driving force of the global economic recovery, creating one in three of all new jobs. The development was made known during the week by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the WTTC, Julia Simpson, in her opening speech during its global summit in Manila, the capital city of Philippines.

The EIR report shows Travel and Tourism’s GDP is forecasted to grow at an average rate of 5.8% annually between 2022- 2032, outstripping the 2.7% growth rate for global economy, to reach $ 14.6 trillion (11.3% of the total global economy). And in additional grounds for optimism, the report also shows global Travel and Tourism GDP could reach pre-pandemic levels by 2023 – just 0.1% below 2019 levels. The sector’s contribution to GDP is expected to grow a massive 43.7% to almost $8.4 trillion by the end of 2022, amounting to 8.5% of the total global economic GDP – just 13.3% behind 2019 levels.

This will be matched by a boost in Travel and Tourism employment, which is expected to approach 2019 levels in 2023, only 2.7% below. “Over the next decade Travel & Tourism will create 126 million new jobs worldwide. In fact, one in three of every new job created will be related to our sector,’’ said Simpson, adding that: “Looking to this year and the next, WTTC forecast a brighter future with both GDP and employment set to reach pre-pandemic levels by next year. “The recovery in 2021 was slower than expected due in part to the impact of the Omicron variant but mainly due to an uncoordinated approach by governments who rejected the advice of the World Health Organisation, which maintained that closing borders would not stop the spread of the virus but would only serve to damage economies and livelihoods.”

Looking back a year, WTTC’s latest EIR report also revealed that 2021 saw the beginning of the recovery for the global Travel & Tourism sector. Its contribution to GDP climbed an impressive 21.7% year on year, to reach more than US$5.8 trillion. Before the pandemic, the Travel and Tourism sector’s contribution to GDP was 10.3% (U.S. $9.6 trillion) in 2019, falling to 5.3% (nearly U.S. $4.8 trillion) in 2020 when the pandemic was at its height, which represented a staggering 50% loss.

The sector saw a recovery of more than 18 million global Travel and Tourism jobs, representing a positive 6.7% rise in 2021. The sector’s contribution to the global economy and employment would have been higher if it weren’t for the impact of the Omicron variant, which led to the recovery faltering around the world, with many countries reinstating severe travel restrictions.

The WTTC 2022 EIR report also shows travel and tourism GDP is forecast to leap ahead by an average annual rate of 5.8% over the next decade. This compares to the more modest 2.7% average annual growth rate for the global economy during the same period. Global Travel and Tourism employment is expected to grow in 2022 by 3.5%, making up 9.1% of the global job market, lagging behind 2019 levels by 10%.

The 2022 EIR report marks a vast change in fortune for the once struggling global Travel & Tourism sector which was left reeling by the impact of the pandemic, due to the widespread introduction of unnecessary and hugely damaging travel restrictions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO, Euronews partner to highlight relevance of tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and international broadcaster, Euronews, have signed a new pact to work together to lead the global tourism recovery by highlighting the heightened economic, development, social and cultural relevance of the sector. This agreement was signed within the framework of the opening of UNWTO’s first Regional Office in the Middle […]
Travel & Tourism

Bukka Hut empowers 50 MSMEs through Yard Sales

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Focused on empowering small and medium scale businesses, Bukka Hut, which is one of Nigeria’s leading quick service restaurants, has concluded the second edition of its Yard Sales 2.0 programme, with about 287 registered and others in attendance. The five days event, which held at the outfit’s Lekki, Ogudu and Yaba locations simultaneously designed to […]
Travel & Tourism

New research outlines steps for successful travel marketing in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With most of the world putting their travel plans on hold, the pandemic has given travel marketers an opportunity to rethink how they can connect with travellers to help pave the way toward recovery. Given the rapidly shifting global travel marketplace, data is often the best indicator of when and how to engage with travellers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica