126 Nigerian migrants repatriated from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday received 126 stranded Nigerians assisted back to the country from Libya. The returnees who were voluntarily airlifted from Misrata, Libya, consisted of 62 adult females, six female children and four infant females. While the male were 46 adults, two children and six infants.

According to the International Organisation for Migrants (IOM), they came a board the flight, Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG Boeing 700-787, which landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammadu International Airport, Ikeja, at 1622 hours. Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, represented by Ibrahim Farinloye, received the returnees. Ahmed urged Nigerians to be wary of close associates, family friends or neighbourhood elders, who would deceive them with sweet talk of better life in foreign land. He said these people have been cashing-in on the ignorance of some Nigerians by posing as messiahs to help them out of poverty while sending their victims into slavery through a journey they would regret throughout the rest of their lives.

 

