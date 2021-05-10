News Top Stories

13 B’Haram members arrested in Kano –Army

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of at least 13 suspected terrorist elements by fighting forces in Kano State. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday. Specifically, Yerima said the enemies of the state were nabbed by troops of 3 Brigade last Saturday.

 

 

“In an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within its Area of Responsibility, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have arrested 13 suspected Boko Haram terrorists around Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday 8 May 2021”, the Army said.

 

According to the statement: “The ongoing operation is predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

 

“The general public, especially residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro, are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

 

“The Nigerian Army wishes to use this medium to appeal to the peace loving people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action”

