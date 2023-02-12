13 DAYS TO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: THUGS ATTACK OBI’S SUPPORTERS IN LAGOS

…four injured, we’re investigating –Police

Suspected thugs yesterday attacked some supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in some parts of Lagos. That was even as Obi promised Nigerians that his administration will secure, unite and create employment for Nigerians. Speaking at the grand finale of the Obidients Family rally in Lagos, Obi urged concerned authorities in the state to investigate the attacks. The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed an attack on supporters of Obi. The supporters were attacked along the Lekki/ Ajah axis while enroute in a mass transit bus to the TBS.

Obi, who said the attack was troubling, urged the Police to fish out those responsible. He said: “I received reports that four members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned. “We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks.”

Spokesman for the Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack on Obi’s supporters via a statement on his Twitter handle and assured Nigerians that efforts were on top gear to fish out the perpetrators. He said: “Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations. “The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order. “The regrettable attack happened at about 15kilometres away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.” Obi, however, told his supporters, who came out in their thousands, to take note of his promises, so that they can hold him accountable when elected president on February 25.

Obi said: “What Datti and I are telling you is that all the APC and PDP have done in the last 20 years is to produce insecurity, poverty, joblessness, ASUU strike, fuel scarcity or one form of suffering or the other. “But we are promising that we will secure and unite Nigeria. We will ensure that when we start, after some years, no Nigerian would say, ‘I’m from the west, east, north or south but will be proud to say he or she is a Nigerian’. “We assure you that we are going to work hard to pull people out of poverty. We are going to ensure that our youths are employed and the way to do it is that we will remove this country from consumption to production.”

On his part, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, said PDP and APC have mismanaged the country. He said all the years of APC and PDP represented years of woes, suffering, insecurity, hunger and unemployment. Abure urged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the party and Obi to redeem the country from total failure.

He said: “The time for us to say enough is enough is now because our people say that opportunity comes but once. “This opportunity that the 2023 election has presented to us we must not allow it to elude us. We must take advantage of the opportunity.” Before the rally, which was attended by many dignitaries including leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and many others began, Obi led thousands of his supporters in a road walk from Alaba International to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), venue of his mega campaign rally. Different groups and supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate marched on foot from most parts of the state to the TBS. Obi himself joined the road walk, commencing from Alaba International Market, where he earlier addressed his supporters on the need to vote him in the February 25 presidential election. The Lagos rally is one of the biggest the Labour Party has held since the commencement of the presidential campaign on September 28, leading to gridlock in some routes in the state. Obi had temporarily shut down the Alaba International Market yesterday.

