13% Derivation: Kogi gov confirms first payment

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has confirmed that the state has received its first share of 13 per cent derivation, being an oil-producing state. The governor on Wednesday disclosed this at the weekly Executive Council meeting at Government House, Lokoja.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had classified Kogi as an oil-producing state qualified it to receive 13 per cent derivation fund from the federation account just like other oil-producing states. The commission however said the state would only start to enjoy the 13 per cent derivation when the Ibaji oil well starts production and contribute to the federation account.

It was, however, not clear if the oil well has commenced production This makes Kogi the first northerner state to enjoy such privilege. The Commissioner for Information and CommunicationStrategy, KingsleyFanwo, said: “ThismeansthattheGovernor would have more funds to execute the people-oriented projects he started.”

