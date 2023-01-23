13% Derivation: Oil producing states earn N1.121trn post-COVID-19

As Nigerians and the global community push behind the tragedies of COVID-19 on individuals and businesses, findings have revealed that oil producing states in Nigeria received a total of N1.121 trillion as 13 per cent derivation funds between 2021 and 2022 after the lull on the pandemic. Data released by the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shows that a total of N1.55trillion was shared among the states between 2020 and 2022. According to New Telegraph’s analysis of FAAC communiqués as well as FAAC reports published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the oil producing states received N665.86billion from the 13 per cent derivation Fund in 2022 compared with N455.62billion and N424.02 billion in 2021 and 2020 respectively. This means that the states shared a total of N1.55trillion from the 13 per cent derivation Fund in the last three years. The NBS data shows that the fund was shared by nine states: Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Lagos and Abia. Nigeria’s constitution stipulates payment of 13

per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account to oil producing states as a derivation Fund that would be used for the exclusive benefit of their oil/gas producing communities, given that such areas are usually negatively impacted by oil and gas exploration and production activities. For instance, the communiqué issued at the end of the FAAC meeting for December 2022 held last Tuesday, stated that the committee shared a total of N990 billion as December 2022 federation revenue to the Federal, State and Local Government councils and other relevant agencies in the country. Of this amount, the Federal Government received N375.306 billion, the states received N299.557 billion, the local government councils got N221.807 billion and the oil-producing states received N93.519 billion as 13 per cent derivation. An analysis of the 2022 data shows that the states received the highest amount of the 13 per cent derivation revenue-N93.52billion- in December while the lowest amount-N26.23billion- was shared among them in October. Analysts point out that with oil accounting for about 70 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue, the reduction or increase in the amount of the derivation Fund shared by the states monthly, is generally determined by the amount of revenue the government is able to generate from the sale of oil during the period. For instance, in its crude oil and condensate production data for December 2022, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said that Nigeria’s crude oil production increased in December 2022 to an average of 1.23 million barrels per day (bpd), which was its highest output since March 2022, given that the country’s oil output had dropped to about 1million bpd between August and October. Analysts, also note that despite the huge amounts they receive monthly from the 13 per cent derivation Fund, oil-producing States still grapple with high poverty rates, massive debt and inadequate infrastructure. Indeed, according to data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), Lagos State topped the list of highly indebted States in the country, with a figure of N797. 30 billion out of the N5.28 trillion owed by the sub-nationals, as at June 30, 2022. The data also shows that Delta, Ogun and Rivers followed Lagos with N378. 88billion, N241. 78 billion and N225. 51billion, respectively. Other highly indebted oil producing States include: Imo, N210. 394 billion, Akwa Ibom, N203. 951 billion and Bayelsa N150.430 billion. New Telegraph reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, last month, released data which showed that nine oil-producing States received 13 per cent derivation fund, totalling N625.43 billion, subsidy and SUREP refunds from the Federation Account in the last two years. Citing figures from the Accountant General of the Federation’s office, Shehu said the refunds were monies that should have been paid as 13 per cent derivation when the Federal Government made deductions from the Excess Crude Account over years. According to him, Abia State received N1.1billion, Akwa-Ibom – N15billion; Bayelsa – N1.6 billion; Cross River – N432 million; Delta – N14.8 billion; Edo – N2.2 billion; Imo – N2.9billion; Ondo – N3.7billion and Rivers – N12.8 billion.

