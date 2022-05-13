13% derivation: Oil producing states share 474.676bn

As part of constitutional benefits, oil producing states in the country shared a total of N474.676 billion in 2021 fiscal year as 13 per cent derivation fund. The derivation fund is a provision of the constitution paid to the states monthly to assist their oil-producing communities in tackling environmental pollution and degradation, provision of basic amenities like healthcare, potable water and paved roads, and economic empowerment of the community people. The payment is enshrined in Section 162(2) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution. As of 2021, Nigeria had nine oil producing states.

They are Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia and Lagos states. Of all the oil producing states, Akwa ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers account for 80 per cent of crude oil produced in Nigeria. In 2022, Kogi and Anambra states were certified by Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) as members of oil producing states. According to the breakdown, in January 2021, the oil producing states received N26.777 billion as derivation, they shared N37.143 billion as derivation in February, N40.241 billion in March, N36.145 billion in April, N26.901 billion in May, N51.470 billion in June and N41.376 billion in July.

In August 2021, they received N41.376 billion as 13 per cent derivation, September was N54.206 billion, October, N21.498 billion; N48.540 billion in November and N49.003 billion was paid to oil producing states in December 2021 as derivation. Governors of oil producing states have been pushing for upward review in derivation funds, a move some interest groups in the region frowned at. Last year, when the push by the governors gained traction, host communities lashed out at Governors of Niger Delta states over purported mismanagement of the 13 per cent derivation funds. The group called for an amendment to the sharing formula, which they forwarded to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). The 13 per cent derivation has, over the years, boosted the revenue of the oil producing states far more than their counterparts, who rely strictly on the general allocation.

In the recent dispensation, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared N725.57 billion with the Federal Government, states and local governments for March 2022. The figure represented an increase of 23 per cent to N135 billion compared to the February allocation. For February, the three tiers had shared N590.546 billion. The details are contained in a communiqué issued at the end of communiqué issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the FAAC for March 2022.

The communiqué noted that petroleum profit tax, oil and gas royalties, import and excise duties, companies income tax and value-added tax recorded tremendous increases. According to the statement, the total revenue of N725.57 billion, distributable for the current month, was drawn from statutory revenue of N521.16 billion and valueadded tax (VAT) of N204.40 billion. The Federal Government received N277.10 billion, states received N227.2 billion, while local government areas received N167.91 billion.

On the total VAT distribution, Federal Government received N30.66 billion, states received N102.20 billion, while the local government got N71.54 billion. The statement also highlighted the breakdown of the statutory revenue allocation as follows: the Federal Government received N246.44 billion, states N125 billion and local governments received N96.36 billion, while oil-producing states received N53.35 billion. Additionally, oil-producing states received N53.35 billion as derivation or 13 per cent of mineral revenue. It added that the balance in the excess crude account (ECA) as of April 27, 2022, stood at $35.37 million.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...