13% Derivation: Stakeholder seeks accountability for N1.98trn

A former President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGSSAN), Mr Peter Esele, has demanded that there should be accountability on spending of national revenue, especially the N1.98 trillion share of the 13 per cent oil derivation that President Muhammadu Buhari paid to or oil-producing states He believes that monies paid to state governments by the Federal Government should go through an appropriation by the different state Houses of Assembly before such monies are spent by their individual governors. In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Esele, who is also a former President of the Trade Union Congress, said it was abnormal and not within financial regulations for governors to spend monies paid by their states without the accruals going through an appropriation by the respective Houses of Assembly. He also opined that the state Houses of Assembly have oversight functions over the state executives, which include checking the spending of their respective governors to ensure prudence, accountability and transparency in managing state revenues and resources. He stated that the revelation by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, that he had been funding infrastructural development in the state, through the state’s share of 13 per cent derivation paid by Buhari’s administration was quite revealing. Wike had said: “Monies that were not paid to the Niger Delta states since 1999 mainly 13 per cent deductions, the President approved and paid all of us in Niger Delta states.” Following the revelation, the Federal Government released details of the payments. The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Budget, Zainab Ahmed, at the sixth edition of the Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) administration scorecard, explained that the Federal Government disbursed a total of N1.98 trillion as share of the 13 per cent oil derivation backlog paid to oilproducing states. According to her, the amount was paid in seven years, despite some of the funds preceding the current administration. Esele said the state legislatures should have invited their respective governors and interrogated them on how they spend such 13 derivation funds. He also urged people of the South- South or the oil-producing states to hold their governors accountable for monetary accruals to their states. He said there was not much development in some states in the region, more so, when compared with the humungous resources that had accrued to them. He, therefore, asked leaders of the region to be prudent with the resources of their individual states and show accountability. Esele said: “Recently, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made a comment about how he got money for the infrastructural development he embarked on in Rivers State. He revealed where he was gotten money from. “He said he got it from the derivation fund that President Muhammadu Buhari paid him. The other oil-bearing states got money and nobody knew. “I can tell you that nothing is happening in many South-South states. I am from one of the South-South states and nothing is happening. It was Wike’s revelation that now made the government talk about the billions he got. So how will they tell the ordinary man that they will not trust these governors and that they will put money to good use? “All the money given to the oil-producing states, I have gone through records, there is no House of Assembly that appropriate that funds. Now we are making this comment. In a sane society, the House will be convening for the Executive to explain why such money came, how was it appropriated and how did they spend the money. “And if you do not give a reason for this, impeachment proceedings will commence. But here nothing is happening. “The Niger Delta should be able to hold our leaders to be accountable. It is disgraceful and sad that Bayelsa will be among the poorest states in Nigeria. From 1999 till date, if you know the billions of naira from 13 per cent derivation fund that have gone to Bayelsa and it is unheard of that with all of those monies, Bayelsa is among the poorest states in Nigeria. “That is ridiculous. The Bayelsans should also look at themselves in the mirror and those they are electing and ask questions. “Our problem is the inhabitants of the Nigerian space. All of us, because politicians all over with world are the same; they are self-centred, egocentric, and power-loving. “What is the difference between those Nigerian politicians and other people, in other climes? In Europe and America, the politicians are afraid of the people but here in Nigeria, the people are afraid of the politicians.

