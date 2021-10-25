Metro & Crime

13 fleeing Oyo inmates rearrested in Osun

…as FG vows to recapture all inmates who escaped

 

No fewer than thirteen inmates who escaped from Abolongo Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State on Friday night have been Re-arrested by the police in Osun State communities. It was gathered that the police, with the help of residents, arrested the fleeing inmates in the communities in the Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday night. Osun police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest. “Our men have rearrested inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Center. Opalola noted that the inmates will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo for proper handing over. This even as the Federal Government has vowed to pursue and recapture all inmates who escaped from the Ab13  olongo Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), in Oyo, Oyo State on Friday night when the facility came under attack of gunmen. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the assurance on Sunday while inspecting the facility in Oyo, Oyo State, according to a statement by Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the minister. “I’m assuring Nigerians
that the Federal Government will pursue not just those who attacked our facility, but those who have escaped lawful custody. “I commend officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service and other members of sister security agencies who provided perimeter security for our facility for fighting gallantly and holding the fort before the attackers were able to gain access to the awaiting trial section of the facilit

