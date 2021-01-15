13 held for traffic robbery in Lagos

Police have arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers at different locations in Lagos State. The suspects are Akeredola Taiwo (33), Oriyomi Solomon (28), Olanrewaju Sikiru (25), Hakeem Ridwan (22), Muhammad Aminu (23), Joseph Monday (32), Emmanuel Anthony (24) and Joseph Nweke (32). Others are Onyeka Muagharam (24), Salaudeen Ridwan (32), Kayode Dele (31), Silas Manner (27) and Favour Elijah (26).

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had again reiterated that the command was committed to the eradication of traffic robbery.

Adejobi said the police boss made the assertion yesterday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, while addressing officers and men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other operational units who were deployed to strategic places across the state to fight traffic robbery. Odumosu emphasised the need to adopt various anti-crime strategies in combating the men-ace which must not be allowed to jeopardise the security network of the state. Meanwhile, the RRS Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, during the briefing, confirmed the arrest of the 13 suspected traffic robbers.

Egbeyemi said his men arrested the suspects while lurking around Motorways, Old Toll-Gate and Olusosun dump site, Ojota. He said: “Some of the suspects were caught red-handed while taking drugs in their hideouts around the corridor. They were actually fingered and recognised by the residents and by witnesses to have been involved in some of the previous traffic robberies and other crimes being perpetrated in the areas.” Odumosu, however, ordered the suspects to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...