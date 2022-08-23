13 kidnapped passengers rescued by security in Osun

No fewer than 13 passengers have been rescued from kidnappers in Osun State by men of the Nigerian police and hunters. The passengers were said to have been travelling from Osogbo to Ilesa when they were matched into the bush by men of the underworld.

New Telegraph learnt that the passengers boarded an Ilesha commercial bus at a motor park in Osogbo around 1:25 PM on Sunday, but unfortunately, out of the 18 passengers including the driver, five of them were kidnappers. It was learnt after the bus moved, going to Ilesha, one of the five kidnappers pleaded with the driver that he wanted to urinate, he told him to pull over which the driver obliged. But at that point, the kidnappers pull out a gun and forced them to enter the bush.

Speaking with one of the passengers named, Ewaoluwa Oluwatofunmi, narrating their ordeal, said, “I went to Ilesha Garage in Osogbo to entered a bus going to Ilesha. When I got there, I met five men with some ladies inside the bus. We moved after the bus was full, but on getting to a place, the men told the driver to pack for them to urinate.

“The driver packed and when they got down, they asked others inside the bus if we were not going to come down and urinate. We told them we are matured to know if we want to urinate.

Later, one of them told the driver that one of the bus tires has run out of air, the driver got down and the other people in the bus also came down.

