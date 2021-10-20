News

13 killed, three injured in Syrian bus explosion

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 13 people have been killed after an explosion destroyed a bus in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

A local television station said two explosive devices went off as the bus was on the Hafez al Assad bridge – and a third device was being defused by an army engineering unit, reports Sky News.

Syrian state TV showed footage of the charred bus and said the blasts occurred during rush hour when people were heading to work and school.

Such attacks in Damascus have been rare in recent years after government forces captured suburbs that were once held by insurgents.

Since the country’s civil war began in March 2011, the United Nations says at least 350,000 people have been killed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo: Our system shackles Nigerians from excelling

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,

…says national now flowing with bitterness and sadness Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday lamented that the Nigerian system shackles and makes it impossible for Nigerians to excel as they usually do outside the shores of the country. Obasanjo, who cited the examples of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, […]
News

Police brutality: Reps, NBA to collaborate on new law –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives will collaborate with the national leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) on the proposed law it is working on to address police brutality and other issues, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said. That was just as the NBA president, Olumide Akpata, gave an assurance from his association to ensure a good […]
News

NDP funding to gulp N350trn in 4 years –Minister

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government has pegged funding requirements for the National Development Plan at about N350 trillion for four years span period (between 2021 to 2025). Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clam Ikanade Agba, who stated this yesterday in Abuja at a pre-event press briefing to kick start the 27th National Economic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica