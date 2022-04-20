13 Nigerians detained in Poland released

A total of 13 out of 19 Nigerians detained in various camps in Poland have been released.

They were released with the intervention of the Nigeria Ambassador to Poland, His Excellency, Major General Christian Ugwu (rtd).

According to Ugwu, among the six remaining in detention camps, one of them claimed that he is a Cameroonian because the mother is from Cameroon.

“Unfortunately, the remaining five, all applied for international protection (asylum) in Poland including Igwe Ikechukwu Christian, who had been interviewed by some foreign media.

“They cannot be released until the government of Poland takes a decision on their application or they decide to withdraw the application,” the envoy added.

He assured Nigerians that the Mission will continue to do its best to ensure that the interest of Nigerians were protected at all times, adding that those remaining in Poland, had been adequately briefed on the likely consequences of remaining as undocumented immigrants in Poland.

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended the Nigerian mission in Poland for the successful evacuation of Nigerians and reiterated the call for Nigerians to obey the laws of the countries where they reside.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last month, approved the evacuation of Nigerians mostly students trapped in the Russian- Ukrainian war.

The directive was swiftly carried out by the inter-ministerial agencies coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with over 1, 600 Nigerians airlifted from the troubled region, back to Nigeria.

However, some of the Nigerians chose to remain behind and were clamped into detention centres in Poland.

Meanwhile, Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated a Nigerian, Dr Ohwofiemu Nwariaku on his appointment as the new Chief of Surgery at the University of Utah, USA.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...