13% oil derivation: A’Ibom elders threaten court action against FG

Akwa Ibom leaders have threatened to file a suit in court against the Federal Government for it’s refusal to pay to the state its 13% oil derivation fund for four months.

According to them, the non-payment of the 13% has stalled major developmental projects of the state government.

The stakeholders under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard said the FG’s action was inimical to the interests of the state.

A former National Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Anietie Okon, who addressed a press conference on Thursday on behalf on the group, insisted the reason given by FG for the withholding the 13% derivation fund was not tenable.

Okon also said they will proceed to court to stop multinational oil companies operating in the Niger Delta from remitting monies to the FG coffers.

The group demanded without delay the release of all arrears of derivation funds accruing to oil producing states including an upward review of the fund to 50%.

