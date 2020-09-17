Metro & Crime

13% oil derivation: A’Ibom elders threaten court action against FG

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom leaders have threatened to file a suit in court against the Federal Government for it’s refusal to pay to the state its 13% oil derivation fund for four months.
According to them, the non-payment of the 13% has stalled major developmental projects of the state government.
The stakeholders under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard said the FG’s action was inimical to the interests of the state.
A former National Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Anietie Okon, who addressed a press conference on Thursday on behalf on the group, insisted the reason given by FG for the withholding the 13% derivation fund was not tenable.
Okon also said they will proceed to court to stop multinational oil companies operating in the Niger Delta from remitting monies to the FG coffers.
The group demanded without delay the release of all arrears of derivation funds accruing to oil producing states including an upward review of the fund to 50%.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen kill two FRSC operatives, abduct many

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected kidnappers have killed two operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and abducted yet-to-be-confirmed number. The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem. According to available information, the FRSC operatives, travelling to the South East in two buses, were attacked in […]
Metro & Crime

Two electrocuted in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel,

A cellphone repairer and one other person got electrocuted when an electric cable fell on them from the high tension line at the Global System for Communication (GSM) Village in keffi, Nasarawa state. Eyewitness said the incident occurred when the mobile phone repairer, Junaudu Iliyasu Shaibu, was working not knowing that an electricity cable had […]
Metro & Crime

We rob residents during gang clashes –Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A suspected member of a notorious gang, Star Boys, at the Ijesha area of Lagos has told the police that gangs in the area and Itire usually take advantage of violent clashes to rob residents. The suspect, Opeyemi Ayoola (19), was arrested alongside four others by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: