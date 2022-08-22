News

13 passengers kidnaped, rescued by security personnel in Osun

No fewer than 13 passengers have been rescued from kidnappers in Osun State by men of Nigerian Police and hunters.

The passengers were said to have been traveling from Osogbo to Ilesa when they were marched into the bush by men of the underworld.

New Telegraph learnt  that the passengers boarded a commercial bus for Ilesha at a motor park in Osogbo around 1:25 pm on Sunday but unfortunately, out of the 18 passengers including the driver that boarded the vehicle, five of the passengers were kidnappers.

It was learnt that while the bus moved, going to Ilesha, one of the five kidnappers pleaded with the driver that he wanted to urinate, telling him to pull over which the driver obliged. But at that point, the kidnappers pulled out guns and forced them to enter the bush.

Speaking with one of the passengers named, Ewaoluwa Oluwatofunmi, narrating their ordeal, said: “I went to Ilesha Garage in Osogbo to enter a bus going to Ilesha. When I got there, I met five men with some ladies inside the bus. We moved after the bus was full but on getting to a place, the men told the driver to park for them to urinate.

“The driver parked and when they got down, they asked others inside the bus if we were not going to come down and urinate. We told them we are matured to know if we want to urinate. Later, one of them told the driver that one of the car tires had run out of air, the driver got down and the other people in the bus also came down. As soon as we got down from the bus, the men brought out guns and asked us to move inside the bush. We trekked for some minutes inside the bush until the men stopped us and asked us to bring out whatever valuables we had with us. After that, they forced us inside the bush. We heard the siren of the police and this scared the gun men. They ran away and left us there.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Osun State Command, Yemisi Opalola said: “We rescued the passengers from kidnappers with the help of hunters. The passengers were forced into the bush at the boundary of Osogbo/Ilesha but were found at brewery area inside Ilesha.”

 

