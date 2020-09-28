Metro & Crime

13 suspected terrorists, 23 civilians surrender –Military

Posted on

Thirteen suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) had surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

 

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said 23 civilians, including women and children, also surrendered to the state.

 

He said: “Sequel to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East, 13 suspected BHT alongside six women and 17 children from Kodila village have surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

 

“The suspects and their family members who surrendered on 26 September 2020, have been receiving medical attention at the 21 Special Armoured Brigade Medical Centre. “The suspects are currently und e r g o i n g thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practice in handling such cases.

 

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remain resolute, determined and committed to sustaining the tempo of the operations.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

