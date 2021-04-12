Metro & Crime

13-year-old boy abducted in Ogun

Armed men on Saturday night abducted a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, at Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The assailants, numbering six, laid an ambush for Ajibola’s family members as they were returning to their house at Destiny Estate in Obada-Oko about 9pm.

 

The latest kidnapping came three days after a doctor and a nurse working with the state’s General Hospital in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area were abducted on Wednes  deday night.

 

The victim, his mother and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) programme where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had ministered when the gunmen swooped on them.

 

The gunmen, who were hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate. The assailants, who shot sporadically into the air, went away with the mobile phone of the vic  tim’s mother. New Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers mercilessly beat the victim’s mother, Bisi Ajibola, and the grandmother.

 

The victim’s grandmother, who identified herself as Victoria, told our correspondent yesterday that she was still in shock as the gunmen beat her thoroughly, not minding her old age.

 

She said: “The incident occurred about 9.30pm. We normally come back home everyday about 8pm, but the General Overseer of our church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, came to one of our churches at Adigbe area and we attended the programme

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

