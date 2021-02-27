Arts & Entertainments

13-year-old boy demanded for sex from me, woman tells family

A yet-to-be-identified Greendale woman has been arrested after she was caught red-handed having sex with a 13-year-old boy at the teenager’s parents’ home in Houghton Park, Zimbabwe. The minor’s mother got the shock of her life when she returned home on Wednesday and caught her son being sexually abused by the woman.

¬She immediately called the police, leading to the arrest of the accused. Local police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Thursday and also disclosed that investigations into the case were already underway and details will be released in due course.

Nyathi said; “¬The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of a woman alleged to have been caught having sex with a minor in Houghton Park.” However, upon being interviewed by H-Metro, the lady said she didn’t commit any crime as the minor was the one who invited her to have sex at his parents’ house. “What did I do wrong and how did I know his house if he hadn’t called me? We had protected sex and I do not see any reason why I can be treated like a thief or robber” the said woman was seen saying in a video that has since gone viral.

