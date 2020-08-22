Arts & Entertainments

13-year-old girl allegedly impregnated by her 10-year-old boyfriend gives birth

A Russian 13-year-old girl who alleged that she was impregnated by a 10-year-old boy has given birth to a baby girl after experiencing a “tough labour”.

 

The teenager whose name is Darya Sudnishnikova became an internet sensation in Russia after revealing that she was pregnant her 10-year-old boyfriend, Ivan. Darya had featured on Prime- Time TV some months ago claiming Ivan was the father and Ivan when interviewed, validated her story. Ivan, who recently turned 11, has chosen to stand by her after admitting responsibility for her pregnancy as her “boyfriend”.

Darya took to her Instagram page to announce that she has given birth to a baby girl after going through what she termed a “tough” delivery. According to her, she had to travel to Krasnoyarsk in Siberia to find doctors who will accept her. In her words, “That’s it, I gave birth to a girl at 10 am. It was tough, I’ll tell you everything later, I’m having a rest now.”

Nevertheless, Ivan wants to remain in the life of Darya and their child. Darya has revealed that Ivan stays over at her house sometimes and may take over fatherhood of her child when he turns 16.

 

“He does not live with me, he stays overnight sometimes. At 16, he will take over the fatherhood, but it depends on how everything goes on between us”, she wrote.

