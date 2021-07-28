13 years after, Oshioma returns with solo exhibition

Tony Okuyeme Thirteen years after his last exhibition, notable artists, and, arguably, one of the leading metal sculptors in the Nigerian art scene, Abu Momogima Oshioma, is set for a bold return to the exhibition scene. A product of the Auchi Polytechnic,

Oshioma is a widely exhibited artist whose works adorn various monuments in and outside the country. His last exhibition was with Artzero, and that was in 2008. He had hoped to have more exhibitions of his works but all that changed two years later as two fire incidents almost truncated his career.

“A lot of things happened. My studio got burnt in Gbagada in 2010. Also, I have been suffering from back and neck pain for a very long time.

Then after the studio got burnt, I relocated to Ikorodu, and I then I relaxed, in terms of producing works for galleries. But I was still doing commissioned works. That gave me an opportunity to really relax and think deeply. I looked inward and thought deeply. I am now about to bring out the result of the deep thinking,” he recalls, in an interview with New Telegraph at his residence in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

But the resilient spirit of the artist has kept him producing works, strenuous as it takes.

“I have been in the studio cooking more foods for the audience. I am trying to do something that would wow them, so I have been doing deep research with my material and methodology.

“As you know, I am a metal sculptor. I am trying to understand my material, use and add more materials in other to create beautiful forms that would wow the world,” he enthuses. The idea, he notes, is to document events for posterity, using discarded and recycled materials – metals, to be precise.

Although he studied general art and specialized in sculpture, his passion for working with metals is palpable. “I don’t really know how it came about. I was born in NIFOR, and I can recall that growing up, I was collecting bolts, nuts and coins when I walked down the street.

I was picking metal objects including coins. I was fascinated by them and I was keeping them. I had a big bowl that I used to keep them. I really didn’t know what they were meant for but I was picking and keeping them, until I got to Auchi Polytechnic and I saw people making art works from metals. I was wowed, and I asked myself, can I do this too?

I tried it, and ever since I have not stopped, I have no regrets. “I used most of the materials I collected then, to create forms, beautiful forms.

Then later, the zeal grew in me, and I went out to look for more metals, different metals of various sizes – big, small, and medium, including coppers, aluminium, any metals that I can manipulate to create form.

That is how I started, and today, I am a metal sculptor.” His house in Ikorodu where he resides is home to several sculptures of various sizes and in various states of completion, including

The Maestro’, ‘Eko for Show’, ‘Yesterday’s Promises, Today’s Lies’, and a gigantic crocodile that seem to charge at you as you enter the compound. This sculpture, about 20 ft, has historical resonance like many of his other sculptures. He explains: “What fascinated me about crocodile is the form, and the stories behind the crocodile.

As I told you, I was born in Nigerian Institute for Oil-Palm Research (NIFOR), Edo State, and in Benin language it is called agbakara. The story behind the agbakara is that in those days, when we were young, if you commit any crime, they will tell you that the river will carry you and agbakara will eat you up. So growing up there was that fear of agbakara.

When I grew up and discovered that agbakara was not that common, I decided to document it. That is how I came out with this sculpture.

“‘The Maestro’ is about 7ft. If you look at the player very well, you will see that his mouth opened very well as if he is singing, and he is carried away… On this piano you will see, ‘I have seen pain and I have made gain. Nobody see my pain, they only know my gain’ written on it.

The message is that nothing good comes easy. The maestro comes out and performs and you are wowed, but before he comes to perform he has done a lot of rehearsals, a lot of sleepless night planning, and you see experience the wow effect at the end of the day. It is the wow that we see we don’t know his pains; we only know his gain.”

According to him, the inspiration behind ‘Eko for Show’ is about hype, Lagos hype. “If look at the work you will see that she is not a very young person. In Lagos, even when we don’t have it we try to form it. It is all about hype. You are doing a party, if you don’t have it you go and borrow. So, it is all comabout hype, Lagos hype.

That is what the work ‘Eko for Show’ is about. “You know, we live in a world where lies are being accepted. That is the idea behind ‘Yesterday’s Promises, Today’s Lies’.

The politician will come today and promise us everything – water, food and so on. They will give us a long time, maybe five or 10 years’ time, that there will be water, food and so on.

When five or 10 years elapses they will come again with new promises, without accomplishing that which they have promised in the past. So, the title is ‘Yesterday promises, today’s lies.

The promises that they made to us yesterday that gave us hope we are living the lies today. It is satirical. We may be looking at it from the political point of view or any other point of view.”

Oshioma disclosed that he is planning for his solo exhibition which he hopes will hold this year. “I have some upcoming group exhibitions, such as the recycling exhibition that will take place next month at Thought Pyramid Studio, Ikoyi, Lagos. It is a group exhibition. We have not really decided how many works, but I will send three first for photo shoot, until the decision is taking on the number of works.

“For my solo, I am still looking for sponsors, and I know that by the grace of God, it will hold very soon this year. What are those basic things that he address with his works?

“The social ills; I try to look at the social ills. Like ‘Yesterday’s promises, Today’s lies’, it is obviously a lie that we are made to believe, but at the end of the day, the person that is telling you knows that he or she is lying. “I don’t just roll out my work immediately; I keep them for a while and study them more to see if they are good enough.”

Oshioma believes that the visual arts scene “is going nuclear, unlike in those days that we were not exposed. Now the younger artists are exposed, their works are exposed internationally.

All over the world Nigerian artists are known. So, the visual art in Nigeria has really grown, and I know that the sky is not the limit.” He added that people should expect forms that they have not seen before; sizes that they have not seen before from him.

