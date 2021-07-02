News Top Stories

13 yrs after, Senate passes PIB

…slashes Host Communities Trust Fund to 3 per cent

At last, the Senate, yesterday, passed the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has been in the National Assembly in the last 13 years. The 8th Assembly actually passed the bill but it was not signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, who picked holes with some of the provisions made in the legislation.

However, while considering the bill, the apex legislative Chamber slashed the Host Communities Trust Fund to 3% from the 5% recommended by the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources. The executive arm of government had proposed 2.5% in the draft bill which it forwarded to the two chambers of the National Assembly in October last year for consideration and passage.

Meanwhile, the Host Communities have been threatening that they would not accept anything less than 10%, when they appeared before the Joint Committee and made submissions during the public hearing. Addressing journalists after the passage of the bill, the Senate Spokesman, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, said that the Senate decided to reduce the initial recommendation following the briefing of the Chamber earlier in the morning by the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari. According to him, the 3% will translate to $502.8 million per year, which is equivalent to N5 billion in the current exchange rate, noting that it would be sufficient to address the concerns of the Host Communities. The passage followed consideration and approval of recommendations of the report of the Senate Joint Committee, which was presented by the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Mohammmed Sabo (APC, Jigawa).

In his presentation, Sabo said that the bill consisted of five distinct and logically connected chapters. The Committee listed the chapters to include governance and Institutions, Administration, Host Communities Development, Petroleum Industry Fiscal Framework and Miscellaneous provisions, comprising 319 clauses and eight schedules.

He noted that the Committee carried out its assignment effectively, conducted a public hearing to collate inputs from critical stakeholders and the Nigerian people. He also stated that the Committee reviewed the bill and all the memoranda submitted by stakeholders during the public hearing, saying that the Panel embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of impacted oil exploration communities.

Sabo said that when passed into law, it would strengthen the accountability and transparency of NNPC Limited as a fullfledged Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) establishment under statutory and regulatory oversight with better returns to its shareholders and the country in general.

The politician said that the Committee’s recommendation recognised the need for the country to urgently and aggressively explore and develop the country’s frontier basins. He said this was to take advantage of the foreseeable threats to the funding of fossil fuel projects across the world due to speedy shift from fossil fuel-to other alternative energy sources.

On host communities’ development, he said: “To ensure adequate development of the host communities and reduction in the cost of production, the Joint Committee recommends five per cent of the actual annual operating expenditure of the preceding finan-cial year in the upstream petroleum operations affecting the host communities for funding of the Host Communities Trust Fund.” According to him, in the past 10 years, the country has only attracted less than five per cent of the over $100 billion capital investment inflow into Africa’s oil and gas industry.

However, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita (APC), moved a motion for the reduction of funding of host Communities Trust Fund to 3 per cent as against the 5 per cent earlier recommended by the Committee. The motion which was adopted, however, generated dissenting views from Senators particularly from Southern Nigeria of the Peoples Democratic Party extraction.

They include Senators James Manager(PDP-Delta), Bassey Akpan (PDPCross- River) and George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers) among others. Sekibo, who cited order 73 of the Senate Standing Orders, called for division, to contest the ruling of the President of the Senate,Ahmad Lawan, to reduce funding of the Host Communities Trust Fund. However, Leader of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (APC- Kebbi), said that the call for division was not in the interest of the Senate and the nation, describing the situation as heading for “Armageddon.”

He called for a withdrawal of the call for a division in the Senate, saying that the senate in its two years of existence had worked in a peaceful and a by partisan manner. James Manager, in his submission, urged the Senate to increase the funding of Host Communities Trust Fund because of the economic contributions of the people of Niger Delta to the nation’s development over the years. Lawan prevailed on Sekibo to withdraw his motion for division, which he heeded. In his remarks, after the passage of the bill, Lawan said that the Senate was expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the PIB.

