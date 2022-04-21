‘13,000 Ebonyi indigenes benefited from FG’s Special Works Programme’

Chairman, Expanded Public Works Programme in Ebonyi State, Chief Edward Nkwegu, has said at least 13,000 volunteers participated in the Federal Governmentsponsored Special Works Programme in the state. Nkwegu, who made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Abakaliki, said five participants were drawn from each of the 1785 polling units. According to him, the number represents about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries, while 30 per cent was distributed among the political office holders. He added: “The 30 per cent was distributed among the governor, minister, senators and other high profile political office holders.

“In Ebonyi State, the scheme was structured in such a way that only the downtrodden were beneficiaries. It is a very big success story in our state. In fact, it is our formula that has been used in other states. “More than 90 per cent of the beneficiaries had received their stipends of N66,000 spread for a period of three months.

“Most of the beneficiaries have received their stipends except those who have issues with their Bank Verification Number (BVN). “There are those who used different names in opening bank accounts and another name for registering the BVN. “So, these are the few that are still having issues with their banks and as soon as they rectify the problem, they will receive their credit alert.”

He said the Federal Government had indicated its readiness to continue with the programme, stressing that the fresh edition would start as soon as fund was made available. Nkwegu also spoke on the clamour for the governorship slot to be zoned to Ebonyi North Senatorial District. He pointed out that zoning was designed to accommodate various interests and reduce political tension.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...