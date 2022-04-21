News

‘13,000 Ebonyi indigenes benefited from FG’s Special Works Programme’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chairman, Expanded Public Works Programme in Ebonyi State, Chief Edward Nkwegu, has said at least 13,000 volunteers participated in the Federal Governmentsponsored Special Works Programme in the state. Nkwegu, who made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in Abakaliki, said five participants were drawn from each of the 1785 polling units. According to him, the number represents about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries, while 30 per cent was distributed among the political office holders. He added: “The 30 per cent was distributed among the governor, minister, senators and other high profile political office holders.

“In Ebonyi State, the scheme was structured in such a way that only the downtrodden were beneficiaries. It is a very big success story in our state. In fact, it is our formula that has been used in other states. “More than 90 per cent of the beneficiaries had received their stipends of N66,000 spread for a period of three months.

“Most of the beneficiaries have received their stipends except those who have issues with their Bank Verification Number (BVN). “There are those who used different names in opening bank accounts and another name for registering the BVN. “So, these are the few that are still having issues with their banks and as soon as they rectify the problem, they will receive their credit alert.”

He said the Federal Government had indicated its readiness to continue with the programme, stressing that the fresh edition would start as soon as fund was made available. Nkwegu also spoke on the clamour for the governorship slot to be zoned to Ebonyi North Senatorial District. He pointed out that zoning was designed to accommodate various interests and reduce political tension.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Depression increases stroke risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the more symptoms of depression people have, the higher their risk of stroke. These were some of the findings of a new study recently published in the journal ‘Neurology: Clinical Practice’. A Professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: There’s hunger, anger in Nigeria, govs admit

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has admitted that the raging nationwide protests resulted from years of pent-up emotion, anger and hunger in the land. NGF chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said that his colleague governors were concerned about the current atmosphere of discontentment, hunger and anger among citizens in the country. Fayemi, who is Governor […]
News

Reps begin debate on N16.39trn 2022 budget today

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives will today commence debate on the N16.39 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this at Tuesday’s plenary, said copies of the budget proposal will be distributed to lawmakers to prepare for the debate. He said: “We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter and budget […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica