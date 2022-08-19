13,000 flood victims get N33,000 monthly in Yobe –SEMA

At least 13,000 flood victims are to receive N33,000 each monthly for five months in Yobe State. Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Muhammed Goje, disclosed this at a collaboration meeting with Save the Children International and Yobe Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YOCHMA) yesterday in Damaturu. “Save the Children has agreed to provide a cash stimulus support of N33,000 monthly for a period of five months to 13,000 affected flood victims in Gujba and Gulani Local Government Areas in the state. “As well as non-food items to another 1,300 victims across other flood affected communities,” Goje said. YOCHMA Director of Programmes, Alhaji Suleiman Dauda, proposed to the stakeholders at the meeting an instalment premium payment plan of N3,000 monthly for a period of four months for every victim.
Related Articles
Suspect in Portland killing of far-right protester ‘shot dead’ by US marshals
The suspect in the death of a far-right protester in Portland has been shot dead by US marshals in Washington state, according to local law enforcement officials. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, a regular attendee during weeks of protests, was killed during an encounter in Lacey, Washington, south-west of Seattle on Thursday evening, said the Pierce county […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Fresh headache for Atiku as Fayose withholds support
There is fresh headache brewing for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 general election, following the decision of some leaders of the party not to throw their weight behind the former vice president’s candidature for the polls. Atiku, who lost the 2019 presidential election to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’re ready for Edo election, says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is ready for tomorrow’s governorship election in Edo State. The commission, in a statement by National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said sensitive materials for the election have been distributed from custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Benin City to the various local government areas in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)