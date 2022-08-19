13,000 flood victims get N33,000 monthly in Yobe –SEMA

At least 13,000 flood victims are to receive N33,000 each monthly for five months in Yobe State. Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Muhammed Goje, disclosed this at a collaboration meeting with Save the Children International and Yobe Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YOCHMA) yesterday in Damaturu. “Save the Children has agreed to provide a cash stimulus support of N33,000 monthly for a period of five months to 13,000 affected flood victims in Gujba and Gulani Local Government Areas in the state. “As well as non-food items to another 1,300 victims across other flood affected communities,” Goje said. YOCHMA Director of Programmes, Alhaji Suleiman Dauda, proposed to the stakeholders at the meeting an instalment premium payment plan of N3,000 monthly for a period of four months for every victim.

