13,000 Nigerian students study in US varsities yearly – Consulate

The United States Consulate in Nigeria on Tuesday said that no fewer than 13,000 Nigerian students are studying in the American institutions of higher learning yearly, adding that this is a drop from the more than 14,000 students recorded before the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. This was as the Consulate noted that Nigeria is the country with the highest number of foreign or international students in the United States, and the 10th in the world. This was disclosed during a three-day inaugural Nigeria Higher Education Conference organised by the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

The theme of the conference, which kicked off on Tuesday is; “Opening New Frontiers: Mobilising Stakeholders to Build Long-Term Partnership Between U.S. and Nigeria Institutions of Higher Learning.” Given the change in the global education system since the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic in 2020, the Public Affairs Officer, U.S Consulate, Stephen Ibelli, in his keynote address, said there was the urgent need to innovate through the development and deployment of technology in the education sector.

 

AMCON faults report on court disobedience

…clears air on seized Lekki property   The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has faulted the claims that it defied court orders in respect of a property it seized  Lain Lekki, Lagos.   The corporation, in a statement issued yesterday, said all allegations being made by the legal practitioner to the property owner, Mr. […]
Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race

Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has joined the Anambra State governorship race. She is among the 14 aspirants that obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nomination form. Onyemelukwe, who was PDP governorship running mate in 2017, said she sees politics as a passion, not a game, adding, “I […]
Nigeria yet to domesticate over 95% of treaties, protocols – Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, has said that over 95 per cent of treaties, protocols, agreements, conventions, pacts and accords Nigeria is party to have not been domesticated to become part of the nation’s laws. Ossai disclosed this yesterday at a public hearing […]

