13,000 Nigerian students study in US varsities yearly – Consulate

The United States Consulate in Nigeria on Tuesday said that no fewer than 13,000 Nigerian students are studying in the American institutions of higher learning yearly, adding that this is a drop from the more than 14,000 students recorded before the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. This was as the Consulate noted that Nigeria is the country with the highest number of foreign or international students in the United States, and the 10th in the world. This was disclosed during a three-day inaugural Nigeria Higher Education Conference organised by the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

The theme of the conference, which kicked off on Tuesday is; “Opening New Frontiers: Mobilising Stakeholders to Build Long-Term Partnership Between U.S. and Nigeria Institutions of Higher Learning.” Given the change in the global education system since the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic in 2020, the Public Affairs Officer, U.S Consulate, Stephen Ibelli, in his keynote address, said there was the urgent need to innovate through the development and deployment of technology in the education sector.

