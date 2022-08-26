News

$130m Suit: LPDC dismisses NBA’s petition against Olanipekun

The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) has dismissed the petition filed by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) asking that partners of Wole Olanipekun&Co be investigated for alleged ambulance chasing. It ruled that the petition was unmeritorious.

The NBA had on July 19 through its Vice President, John Aikpkokpo-Martins, sought the probe of Wole Olanipekun’s chambers over a letter written by a staff of the Chambers, Ms Adekumbi Ogunde, soliciting a brief from SAIPEM, in a $130 million suit against the Rivers State government. The brief was already being handled by the chambers of Mr. Odein Ajumogobia (SAN), a former Attorney- General of Rivers State. Three days later, NBA President Olumide Akpata wrote to the founder of the Chambers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who is also the Chairman, the Body of Benchers (BoB), asking him to recuse himself as Chairman over the incident.

Moreover, Ms Ogunde’s letter was written more than two months after both SAIPEM and Rivers State government had reached an out-of-court settlement on the brief. However, in an extract signed by the Secretary of the LPDC, Mr. Daniel Tela Esq., the initial member review concluded that since there was no evidence to show that Adekunbi Ogunde acted with the consent of the Partners of the law firm.

 

