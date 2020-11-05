Metro & Crime

1,326 Ogun residents get free prostate, hernia, goitre screening

About 1,326 residents of Ago Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State have benefited from free screening and surgeries for prostate enlargement, hernia, goitre, lumps and other routine medical checks. The medical outreach was organised by the Ago Iwoye Central Development Council (ACDC).

Speaking with journalists yesterday on the aims of the event, the Chairman of ACDC, Oluwatosin Daniel, disclosed that the outreach was to complement the government’s efforts at giving adequate healthcare services to the people in the community and the state in general. Daniel explained that the outreach, which was initiated by indigenes of the town and those in the Diaspora, was a way of giving back to the society.

He said: “The medical outreach for the residents in our area is part of our own little way of giving back to the society. The emergence of COVID- 19 pandemic has made us think in this direction, by providing medical assistance to our people and I want to thank our Royal Father, the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye, Oba Abdul- Rasaq Adenugba, for his support.” Daniel also said that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration had demonstrated commitment to people’s health since inception and should be supported by well-meaning individuals. Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun, represented by his Special Adviser on Health, Dr. Tayo Lawal, commended the efforts of the organisers for providing medical outreach at the grassroots.

According to him, health is wealth and should not be left in the hands of the government alone. Abiodun disclosed that the government would introduce a health insurance scheme that would promptly and adequately confront health challenges. He called on other Community Development Associations (CDAs) to emulate the good gesture. The medical doctor in charge of the outreach, Dr. Wasiu Olooto, said there had been a large turn out for the medical outreach.

He said: “About 1,326 people have been screened, while over 100 will undergo surgeries, ranging from hernia, goitre, appendicitis, to hydrocoele among others.” Olooto advised people to always pay attention to their health and visit the nearest hospitals for regular medical check-up. One of the beneficiaries, Joel Onokomaya, appreciated the gesture of ACDC for organising the outreach. He said it had been free for all the beneficiaries since the commencement of the outreach.

