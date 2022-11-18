News Top Stories

‘133m Nigerians are poor’–NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Comment(0)

National Bureau of Statistics’ Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) survey showed 63 per cent of persons living within Nigeria (about 133 million people) are multidimensionally poor. Launched yesterday in Abuja, MPI is 0.257, indicat- ing that poor people in Nigeria experience just over one-quarter of all possible deprivations. According to the report, 65 per cent of the poor (86 million people) live in the North, while 35 per cent (nearly 47 million) live in the South. The MPI report was collaboratively conducted by the NBS, the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Of- fice (NASSCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The survey, which sampled over 56,000 households across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, notes that 65 per cent of the poor, 86 million people, live in the North, while 35 percent, nearly 47 million live in the South.

It identified Sokoto State as having the highest poverty level across states with 91 per cent while Ondo has the lowest with 27 per cent. Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said the index was adopted because it provides ways poverty could be identified and tackled with policies. President Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The report added: “Over half of the population of Nigeria are multi-dimensionally poor and cook with dung, wood or charcoal, rather than cleaner energy. High deprivations are also apparent nationally in sanitation, time to healthcare, food insecurity, and housing.” “In general, the incidence of monetary poverty is lower than the incidence of multi-dimensional poverty across most states. In Nigeria, 40.1 per cent of people are poor, according to the 2018/19 national monetary poverty line, and 63 per cent are multi-dimensionally poor, according to the National MPI 2022.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: NANS to sue FG, Education Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the strike by the lecturers has taken a new twist following the decision of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)to sue both the government and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu over the impasse. NANS President, Sunday Asefon […]
News Top Stories

Lagos govt shuts Redeemers School over toddler’s death

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Education, has shut the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba over the death of a child during a swimming lesson. The said the school would remain closed, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials […]
News

Filing Deadline: LIRS threatens to prosecute tax defaulters

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has threatened to sanction taxpayers who refuse to take the advantage of the window for the filing of annual tax, saying there is no plan to extend the deadline beyond today. The Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, advised taxpayers, including self-employed persons and employees under the PAYE Scheme in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica