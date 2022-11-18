‘133m Nigerians are poor’–NBS

National Bureau of Statistics’ Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) survey showed 63 per cent of persons living within Nigeria (about 133 million people) are multidimensionally poor. Launched yesterday in Abuja, MPI is 0.257, indicat- ing that poor people in Nigeria experience just over one-quarter of all possible deprivations. According to the report, 65 per cent of the poor (86 million people) live in the North, while 35 per cent (nearly 47 million) live in the South. The MPI report was collaboratively conducted by the NBS, the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Of- fice (NASSCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The survey, which sampled over 56,000 households across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, notes that 65 per cent of the poor, 86 million people, live in the North, while 35 percent, nearly 47 million live in the South.

It identified Sokoto State as having the highest poverty level across states with 91 per cent while Ondo has the lowest with 27 per cent. Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari said the index was adopted because it provides ways poverty could be identified and tackled with policies. President Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The report added: “Over half of the population of Nigeria are multi-dimensionally poor and cook with dung, wood or charcoal, rather than cleaner energy. High deprivations are also apparent nationally in sanitation, time to healthcare, food insecurity, and housing.” “In general, the incidence of monetary poverty is lower than the incidence of multi-dimensional poverty across most states. In Nigeria, 40.1 per cent of people are poor, according to the 2018/19 national monetary poverty line, and 63 per cent are multi-dimensionally poor, according to the National MPI 2022.”

