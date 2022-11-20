News

133m Poor Nigerians: Probe spending on social intervention programmes, SERAP tells Buhari

A call has been extended to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to promptly set up a presidential panel of inquiry to thoroughly, impartially, effectively, and transparently investigate spending on all social safety nets and poverty alleviation programmes and projects executed between 2015 and 2022.

The call came from a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which also charged the President “to ensure the findings of any such investigation are widely published, and suspected perpetrators of corruption and mismanagement of public funds meant to take care of the poor should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient evidence, and any stolen public funds should be recovered.”

SERAP in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, quoted its open letter dated November 19, 2022, as saying: “A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows damning revelations that some 133 million Nigerians are poor, despite the government reportedly spending N500 billion yearly on ‘social investment programmes.’ Half of all poor people in the country are children.

“The report suggests a grave violation of the public trust, and the lack of political will to genuinely address poverty, and uphold your government’s constitutional and international human rights obligations.”

According to the human rights organisation: “The report that 133 million Nigerians are poor suggests corruption and mismanagement in the spending of trillion of naira on social safety-nets and poverty alleviation programmes, including the reported disbursement of over $700 million from the repatriated Abacha looted funds to these programmes.”

 

