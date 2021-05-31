News

Lagos LG Poll: APC congratulates members, dissociates party from violence conducts

The leadership of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated its members on the successful conduct of its primaries to elect candidates for the forthcoming Local Government elections to elect Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors into the 20 Local Government Councils , 37 Local Council Development Areas and 377 wards.

The party in a statement by Seye Oladejo, its Publicity Secretary said the statewide exercise witnessed a large turn out of members who cast their votes for preferred aspirants through the open secret ballot mode as stipulated by the guidelines.

While acknowledging with regrets the reported few cases of skirmishes in a few wards with the attendant fall outs, the ruling party empathised with the victims of the unfortunate incident.

"The statewide exercise witnessed a large turn out of members who cast their votes for preferred aspirants through the open secret ballot mode as stipulated by the guidelines.

“The statewide exercise witnessed a large turn out of members who cast their votes for preferred aspirants through the open secret ballot mode as stipulated by the guidelines.”

The party said it is still awaiting the formal reports of electoral officials for the polls, just as it urged security agencies to conduct thorough investigations to bring the culprits to book and maintain law and order.

“We wish to reiterate that hoodlums, cultists and other outlaws are not members of our party and will not be tolerated. The untoward intervention of external forces within the progressive fold should be resisted by all and sundry.

“In the same vein , the party wants to enjoin aggrieved aspirants to approach the Electoral Appeal Committee headed by Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) to lodge formal complaints.

“The party calls for the traditional united front as we prepare for the fast approaching Local Government elections,”the APC spokesperson said.

