13,500 residents benefit from Lagos business initiatives

The Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has stated that 13,500 participants have benefited from the Lagos Micro-Business Support Initiatives (MESI) since 2019. The Commissioner Ms Cecilia Dada revealed this at the 2023 Micro-Enterprise Assistance Scheme presentation ceremony at the skills acquisition facility in Isheri, Olowo Ira, Lagos, on Thursday At the Skills Acquisition Centre in Olowora, Ojodu Berger, MESI provided empowerment materials for another 1,500 beneficiaries. A widow, Agnes Doyin, who was given a new deep freezer, thanked the state government for the gift, saying she would help her to expand her trade.

 

