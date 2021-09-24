News

135th Kiriji War anniversary: Groups seek unity in Yorubaland

The 135th anniversary of the famous Kiriji War that ended the longest intraethnic war in Yorubaland was yesterday celebrated in Ibadan by the various Yoruba groups who advocated unity and self-determination without bloodletting. The gathering facilitated by the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), under the aegis of Yoruba Assembly, in conjunction with the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Agbekoya, Ekun Oodua, Centre for Change, Omo Oodua, Majiyagbe, Ilana Omo Oodua and Yoruba Koya, met at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Ibadan.

Among the personalities at the event among were ARG Chairman, Olawale Oshun; representative of Prof Banji Akintoye (leader of Ilana Omo Oodua) Dr Kunle Amzat; Secretary ARG, Mr Ayo Afolabi; Director General, Developed Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Mr Seye Oyeleye; and Dr. Yemi Farounmbi. Themed: ‘Anniversary of Kiriji Peace Treaty of 1886: Celebration of Unity’, Oshun said Yoruba leaders came together exactly 135 years ago to cease war and embrace peace and unity after fighting for 16 years.

He noted that the treaty paved the way for the progress and development of Yorubaland, emphasising the importance of unity. He said: “There can’t be progress without peace and cooperation. That is why we tagged this summit ‘Celebration of Unity.’ Let all groups begin to work together. Let all Yoruba politicians begin to work together, irrespective of their political affiliation so that they can work for the progress of Yorubaland.

We must hold them accountable.” Oshun, however, expressed regret that farmers in Yorubaland were afraid of going to farm because of attacks by criminal herders which has led to prices of food skyrocketing. Speaking on behalf of Akintoye, Amzat endorsed the unification move, stressing that the ARG is a strong and reliable force in promoting the interest of Yoruba.

Our Reporters

